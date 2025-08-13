Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,288,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $156,019,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 39,199.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after buying an additional 442,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,194,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.57.

Primerica Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:PRI opened at $264.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.32 and a 200-day moving average of $271.60. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

