Callan Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 146.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 288.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 140.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RACE opened at $445.88 on Wednesday. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.49.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

