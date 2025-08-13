Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $556.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $539.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3,675,600 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

