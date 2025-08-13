Callan Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $58,870,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,110,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,193,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 1,172,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,733,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 1,052,462 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

