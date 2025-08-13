Callan Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SAP by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Down 3.9%

SAP stock opened at $276.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.27. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $208.24 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

