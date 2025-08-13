Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 3,665,629 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,665,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,265,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,288 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23,525.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,428,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,332 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,217 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $27,332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $26,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a P/E/G ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

