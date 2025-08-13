SouthState Corp Takes $118,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after purchasing an additional 815,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,232,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Up 3.6%
Shares of NYSE C opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
