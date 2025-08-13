AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in eBay by 84.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,104 shares of company stock worth $22,025,676. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.