HighTower Advisors LLC Has $71.91 Million Holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $71,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 535.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in 3M by 4.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,349,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,780,296. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $147.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

