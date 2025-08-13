Rossmore Private Capital Sells 3,930 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

