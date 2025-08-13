Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $20,218,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Barclays lowered their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Friday.

DaVita Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of DVA stock opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

