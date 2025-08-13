NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 361 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NFP Retirement Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

