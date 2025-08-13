Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 128.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $412.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

