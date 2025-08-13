Head-To-Head Review: Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) vs. Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Man Wah and Dorel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Wah 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dorel Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Man Wah and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Wah N/A N/A N/A Dorel Industries -12.76% -199.43% -14.81%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Man Wah $2.17 billion 0.99 $264.63 million N/A N/A Dorel Industries $1.38 billion 0.02 -$171.96 million ($5.06) -0.18

This table compares Man Wah and Dorel Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Man Wah has higher revenue and earnings than Dorel Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Man Wah has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Man Wah beats Dorel Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers mattresses, smart furniture spare parts, and metal mechanism for recliners. The company is also involved in the production and sale of chairs and other products to railways, cinema chains, airlines, yachts, private clubs and other commercial customers; advertising and marketing of home furnishing products; property investment business; operation, leasing, and management of furniture malls; manufacturing and trading of bedding products, other furniture, and furniture components, as well as foam products; and research and production of smart drive machines and electric regulators. In addition, it offers property management, development, and leasing services; offshore sales, business consultancy, and back-office support services; business management, advertising, and design services; and marketing, logistics, and warehousing services. The company also operates hotel; and sells residential properties. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fo Tan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. This segment markets its products under the DHP, Signature Sleep, Little Seeds, Ameriwood Home, Cosco Home & Office, Queer Eye, Cosmo Living, Novogratz, Real Rooms, Mr. Kate, Baby Relax, Alphason, Bertini, Ntense, and Notio brands. The Dorel Juvenile segment provides children's accessories comprising infant car seats, strollers, home equipment, toys, infant health, and safety aids under the Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Infanti, Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Quinny, and Cosco brands. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

