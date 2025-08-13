MSH Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after buying an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after buying an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9%

MCD stock opened at $301.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $267.54 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

