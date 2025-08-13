Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Lifted by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $2,604,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,607,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3%

ET stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

