Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $91,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2,170.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 189.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp stock opened at $251.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.36 and a 1 year high of $251.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

