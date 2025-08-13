Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.39% of DuPont de Nemours worth $122,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.0%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -348.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Read Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.