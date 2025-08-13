Analyzing TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Volatility and Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $47.73 million 2.20 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$4.61 million ($0.04) -37.50

This table compares TRX Gold and Platinum Group Metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TRX Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold 6.11% 2.21% 1.51% Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.13% -9.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TRX Gold and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

TRX Gold currently has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 198.10%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Platinum Group Metals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.