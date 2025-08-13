Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Globant were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 26.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 9,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Dalton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 58.6% in the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,163,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

