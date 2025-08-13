Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 10.1% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 46.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,281,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,819 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Hologic Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

