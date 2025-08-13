GQG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 738.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,465,514 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $427,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of ITUB opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 43.0%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

About Itau Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

