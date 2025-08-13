Boston Partners Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $283,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays upped their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

