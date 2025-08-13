Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,081,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 402,183 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Textron were worth $511,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $89,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $41,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after purchasing an additional 510,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Stock Up 1.2%

TXT stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

