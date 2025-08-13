Vision Capital Corp Acquires New Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)

Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 248,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Apartment Investment and Management makes up approximately 0.5% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 161,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.62 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.