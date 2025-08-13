Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,752,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 5.52% of Allegion worth $619,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Allegion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.