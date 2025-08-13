iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after buying an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after buying an additional 3,359,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after buying an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after buying an additional 575,932 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.