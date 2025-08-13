Transportation Stocks To Research – August 10th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, Chevron, and CRH are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is moving people or goods by air, rail, road or sea. They include airlines, trucking and logistics firms, railroads and shipping lines, and often serve as economic barometers because demand for their services typically rises and falls with overall trade and consumer activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,183,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,150. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $425.90 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.80.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,406. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $441.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.98. 6,331,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,388,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.56. 7,683,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

