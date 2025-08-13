LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $13,396,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $439.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.60.

Read Our Latest Report on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.