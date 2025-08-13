S Bank Fund Management Ltd Invests $3.85 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.25.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

