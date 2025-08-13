Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.