monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $275.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. monday.com traded as low as $201.50 and last traded at $188.64, with a volume of 384939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.04.

MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $381.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 72.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.64, a P/E/G ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.40 and a 200 day moving average of $276.13.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

