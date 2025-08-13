NFP Retirement Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 0.9% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,163,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 365,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 90,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of XMHQ opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
