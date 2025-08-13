Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on August 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

