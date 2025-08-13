Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on August 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a 0.0% increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
