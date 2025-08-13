Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks to Consider as Tension Builds in Energy Markets
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.