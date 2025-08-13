iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,109,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $69.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

