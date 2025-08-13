Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Lifted by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 120,717 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,066,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,587,000 after purchasing an additional 859,420 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,695.50. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

