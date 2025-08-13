Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for approximately 2.3% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.37. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $141.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

