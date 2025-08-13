S Bank Fund Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 47,914 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $117,864,000 after buying an additional 242,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,465,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

