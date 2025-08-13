Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 86.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2,496.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 8.4%

PAUG stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

