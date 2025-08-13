Dagco Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dagco Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.79. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

