Dagco Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dagco Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Dagco Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $316.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $316.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

