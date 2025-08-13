EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties accounts for about 3.1% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 74.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.31.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

