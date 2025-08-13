Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 536 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4,136.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 8.4%

PAPR opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

