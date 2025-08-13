Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

