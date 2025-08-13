897 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,748,000 after acquiring an additional 678,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

