LHM Inc. Sells 9,824 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LHM Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.6% of LHM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LHM Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,280,000 after buying an additional 9,489,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after buying an additional 4,352,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of MU opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.24.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

