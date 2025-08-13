Altium Capital Management LLC Sells 388,807 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Altium Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,807 shares during the period. Evolus makes up 8.6% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $12,330,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $8,198,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 702,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 520,859 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,692,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allostery Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $4,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 111,323 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $1,118,796.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 381,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,165.45. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G. White III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,072.10. The trade was a 65.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolus Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $413.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolus

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.