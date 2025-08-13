Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) is Altium Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Altium Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,135 shares during the quarter. Skye Bioscience makes up about 3.5% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC owned about 2.92% of Skye Bioscience worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Skye Bioscience by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Skye Bioscience Trading Down 7.4%

Skye Bioscience stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skye Bioscience

(Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.