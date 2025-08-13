Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $167.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,920. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

